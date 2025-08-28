Manipur: Joint forces recover huge cache of arms, 4 militants held

Imphal, Aug 28 (IANS) Four hardcore militants of different outfits were arrested, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from three Manipur districts during the past 24 hours, officials said here on Thursday.

A police official said that the large cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made weapons, was recovered by the joint forces from three districts - Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Jiribam.

The arms and ammunition recovered include US-made M16 rifle, US-made pistol, Indian-made pistols, .303 rifle, Bolt Action Rifle, Single-Barreled Rifle, 9mm Carbine, Self-Loading Rifles, INSAS rifle, and Improvised projectile launcher (Pumpi).

The ammunition includes M16 Rifle cartridges, a large number of high-explosive grenades, huge quantities of explosives, war-like stores and several radio handsets.

The arrested militants belong to Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The security forces arrested one V Shiva alias Ishwar Pandey (36) from Moreh (along the India-Myanmar border) for his involvement in extortion from goods transporters, businessmen and other commercial establishments, smuggling and supplying arms to various gangs in Tengnoupal District.

Manipur Police arrested an accused, Nepuni (35), in Senapati district from his residence at Khridziiphi Village, in connection with a case registered for rape and assault at Ngamju village in May. Another accused in connection with the case had been arrested earlier. Investigation is in progress, and efforts to arrest another accused person are underway, the police official said.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman said that in a severe blow to the criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Police and other forces, apprehended a suspected criminal involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking.

The operation was carried out during a meticulously planned joint cordon and search operation in the Haolenphai areas of the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District.

He said that the troops conducted a thorough house-to-house search in the suspected locality, demonstrating precision, restraint, and tactical acumen throughout the mission. The operation culminated in an apprehension from the identified location.

Upon search, the individual was in possession of a mobile phone suspected to contain incriminating digital evidence related to extortion and weapon smuggling activities.

