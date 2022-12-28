On Christmas, Delhi minor girl sexually assaulted, suspects in custody

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Christmas Day, a 50-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a park in west Delhi's Sagarpur area, according to police.

The suspect, who resides nearby, has been taken into custody.

On Christmas Day on a Sunday, the girl and her pals were returning from a neighbouring church when the incident happened.

A senior police official said that on December 25, about 8 o'clock, the suspect approached the girl and her friend as they were walking home in a disguise as a police officer.

"The accused then asked the other youngster to leave after taking the kids to a park. He allegedly took the girl to a remote location after that to assault her sexually "added the official.

The defendant then ran away from the scene. The young woman was transported to the hospital for a checkup.

The officer declared, "A case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered."

The official stated, adding that additional inquiry is ongoing, "During investigation, police teams reviewed the CCTV tape and captured the accused, who works in a private organisation."

(Inputs from Agencies)