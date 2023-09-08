No one should criticise other religions, says Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those who make statements against other religions, which disturbs the communal harmony.

Addressing the press conference in 'Mantralaya' after the cabinet meeting, Sawant said that nobody should get involved in disturbing religious sentiments.

"Nobody should criticise other religions. It is up to every individual to which god they should admire or worship. Neither Hindu nor Christian should speak against the other religions. If peoples sentiment gets disturbed with such statements then the government will take action," Sawant said, referring to recent incidents.

PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral, politician from Christian community, welcomed the stand taken by the Chief Minister.

"In the Sancoale case the Home Department has taken action. We all (people of all faiths) stay together here. Hence it is wrong to criticise other religions. I welcome the stand taken by the Chief Minister to take action against those who criticise other religions. Be it a religious leader, any individual or anybody else… action should be taken if they speak against another religion," Cabral, who was also present for a press conference, said.

Last month, Goa Police had booked eight persons who allegedly trespassed into a church's property and placed the idol of a goddess atop a structure in front of the place of worship in Sancoale in the coastal state.

Also, a Catholic priest in Goa was booked by police over a remark on Maratha warrior king Shivaji.

On August 15, police had arrested three persons in connection with desecration of Shivaji statue in Karaswada - Mapusa of North district.

—IANS