NGT Asks Noida Commissioner To Look Into Alleged Encroachment By Police

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Noida Commissioner of Police to look into the alleged encroachment by police for parking vehicles at the green belt in Sector 48 of the city.

The principal bench of NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea for the removal of all encroachments and structures in the area that are not part of the master plan 2021 and 2031.

The green court also directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) to monitor further action which is pending.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed the CEO to look into the matter and take further action in coordination with the local police. As per the report of the Noida authority dated May 17, "...we find that while a part of the green belt is said to have been restored, some encroachments are still continuing on account of pendency of other proceedings. Part of the area is said to be encroached by Police Administration," the bench noted.

"In view of the above, we direct the CEO, NOIDA, to monitor further action. When period of interim order has come to an end, further necessary action may be taken. It will be open to the applicants to move the concerned courts where proceedings are pending for appropriate orders in view of law..." the order dated July 8 read. It referred to the 2018 Supreme Court order in Lal Bahadur v. State of Uttar Pradesh that encroachment of green area cannot be regularised. "The Commissioner of Police, NOIDA may look into alleged encroachment by police for parking vehicles and take remedial action as per law," the order added. —IANS