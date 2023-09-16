Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Next CM Ready; Next CM Of Chhattisgarh,That Is: Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo, Currently Dy CM + Only Royal Raja Of Chhattisgarh Famous All Throughout The State As "PitaMaha" + Masses-Involved 24x7 + Always Deeply Enmeshed Amid "All Types Of Development Works In The Entire State Without Any Slightest Biasedness Of Any Kind" Thus, All Kinds Of Allegation-Free. Thus, He Is A HouseHold Name In The Entire State As The Masses Of All Hues Including The "So-Called Ultras" Are Pro-Him, Comment Matter-Of-Factly "Aware But Extremely Sensitive Misogynist Entities In The State". Yes, So Far, His "Natural Talent For CMship Has Always Been Ignored By His Current Party Congress On The Pretext He Is A Congenital Blue Blood Thus Royal Thus Not Pro-Masses Even Though He Is Far More Than Exactly Opposite To That, Unabashedly Matter-Of-Factly Comment Above Entities. ...And Now, He Has Been Directly Picked Up By "Mananiya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Himself, Sharing Stage With Him In The State With Already Insidious Rumours Of Tacit Understanding That After The Ensuing State Assembly Elections Are Out, Singh Deo No Sitting CM Bhupesh Vaghel Or His Predessor Raman Singh Or Any One Else, "Come What May". Predictably, Singh Deo Remains Unruffled Though He Is Openly Praising, Adulating Modi For His Being The PM Sans '0 Ego' As A Result, He Is CountryWide Enjoying 'Modi, Modi, Modi...' And Is Invincible, Unvanquishable, 'Permanent Fixture Till At Least 2047.' "...Thus, Next CM Ready, Point Out Majority.