    Newly elected MLAs take oath as maiden Telangana Assembly session begins; BJP MLAs boycott

    Pankaj Sharma
    December9/ 2023
    Telangana Assembly Inaugural Session: Oath-Takings, Political Stir as AIMIM's Owaisi Leads - BJP's Oath Boycott Unfolds New Dynamics!

    Telangana MLAs take oath

    Hyderabad: The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.

    Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi presided over the proceedings as the pro-tem Speaker.

    Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan.

    BJP MLAs boycotted the oath administered by Owaisi. Telangana BJP president G Krishna Reddy said. "INC picking Owaisi as pro-tem speaker is against the laid down rules & procedures."

    "BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Pro-tem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he added.

    —PTI

