UP: 1 killed, 15 injured after school pickup van rams into parked truck in Ballia

Ballia (UP): A school student was killed and at least 15 others sustained injuries after the driver of a pickup van carrying school children lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked truck early on Saturday morning.

District Magistrate, Ballia, Praveen Kumar Lakshyakar shared information on the incident and said, "A pick-up van of school children lost control and hit a parked truck, killing one and injuring other 15 students early this morning near Kapuri Narayanpur under the Fefna police station area in Ballia district."

"The injured are being treated at the district hospital. The condition of three to four students remains critical.

The District Magistrate said that the tragic incident took place on Saturday morning when the students were leaving for school in a pickup van that suddenly went out of control and rammed into a parked truck.

Adding further, the DM said, "A child was brought in brain dead at the hospital. Three to four children are critical, out of them we have referred two to Varanasi and the rest have been kept here in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Critical Care Unit, all the doctors' team is providing treatment."

An investigation into the matter is underway.

