J-K: Pakistan terrorist shot dead in encounter in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): One Pakistani terrorist was killed as Indian Army troops foiled an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. One Indian Army soldier lost his life while four others, including a Major rank officer, sustained injuries in the attack.

As per Defence source, the BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations.

"Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations," as per Defence sources.

Additionally, four Indian army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, were injured in the same encounter with terrorists, defence officials said.

All troops were evacuated from the location, defence officials said.

"Five Indian Army soldiers suffered injuries in the encounter, including a Major rank officer. All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries," Defence officials said.

"There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector, on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

