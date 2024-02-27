Municipal Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch In Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Dead

Nainital: One person died after a municipal car in which he was travelling fell into an 800-metre-deep ditch in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, a police official said.

The driver of the car was also severely injured in the incident that took place on Dev Singh Bisht (DSB) road on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as a Sherwood resident, was killed when the vehicle, driven by Rahman, a resident of Tallital slaughterhouse on outsourced duty, lost control of the car near the DSB gate. Rahman, who was heading home after duty from the Metropole area around 9 pm, had given a lift to the victim near the mosque. According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Inspector Manoj Goswami, the car attempted to avoid a scooter coming downstream, which caused it to fall into the ditch.

On receiving information from the locals, the SDRF promptly responded to the incident, and undertook a challenging rescue operation, successfully extracting both occupants from the wrecked vehicle.

"The deceased individual, a resident of Sherwood, had taken a lift in the vehicle from the Mallital area, lost his life in the accident. Rahman, the driver, has been significantly injured and rushed to the hospital. The current situation is under control, and a thorough search has been conducted, indicating no other injuries," Manoj Goswami said. Further details are awaited. —ANI