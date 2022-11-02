Mumbai RPF jawan saves toddler, woman from plunging beneath local train

Mumbai (The Hawk): A woman and her toddler were in danger of being ran over by a local train in Mumbai when a Railway Protection Force jawan showed courage and vigilance, according to Central Railway officials on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 12:04 p.m. when the mother attempted to board a crowded local train at Mankhurd that was headed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus while holding her 1-year-old child in her arms.

According to CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, who shared a video of the incident, the woman lost her balance due to the crowdedness, slipped, and fell in the space between the moving train and the platform.

When other commuters saw this, they hurried to help the horrified woman onto the platform. At the same time, a nearby alert RPF policeman, Akshay Soye, leapt to take the woman's infant.

Sutar praised the actions of constable Soye for saving the mother and kid from imminent harm or death and stated that while they were both in a state of shock, they were both safe and sound.

Around 62 people have been saved this year by the RPF jawans of the CR's vigilance teams in various regions of Maharashtra, often at the danger of their own life. Many CCTV or commuter videos of these instances have gone viral on social media or in traditional media.

According to the officials, a maximum of 24 lives were saved from these in the congested Mumbai Division alone, 14 from Nagpur Division, 12 from Pune Division, 8 from Bhusaval Division, and 4 from Solapur Division.

