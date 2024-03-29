Mukhtar Ansari's body leaves for Ghazipur amidst heavy security

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's body was transported to Ghazipur under heavy security after a life sentence for a decades-old fake gun license case.

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): After the completion of postmortem, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's body on Friday left for his native place in Ghazipur amidst heavy security from here, police officials said.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and the wife of Abbas Ansari were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

—PTI