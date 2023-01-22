Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Anurag Thakur truly is Mr Trouble Shooter extraordinaire --- proved again-n-again --- evincing it flagrantly: The easiest way he coolly-cum-calmly ensured protesting / adamant / recalcitrant / allegations-hurling (internatioal, national) award winning wrestlers relent / condescend from their irrevocable stand of "immediate dismissal of duly elected WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP, + his office bearers due to sexual charges along with gross corruption charges or else they would right away bid adieu to wrestling" is immensely praise worthy, openly point out officers in the concerned central sports ministry. According to them, if the protesting wrestlers were not duly mollified up to their "full satisfaction" by Thakur, they would have continued with their irretrievable stir with growing threat of "exposing many sex, financial scandals of the WFI President, his office bearers which when spilled in to the open would openly denigrate the ruling party BJP, the Government etc". Acting as virtuoso Mr Trouble Shooter in such a sensitive scenario, Anurag Thakur patiently conversed with the proterting wrestlers, mollified them successfully. Thereafter they withdrew their sit-in, stir. Kudos to Mr Trouble Shooter and his "successful +ve machinations, manouv-rings" enabling the Government save its face from burning, agree all with out a slightest hiccup. Truly, true Mr Trouble Shooter Anurag Thakur, agree observers.