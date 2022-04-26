MoU signed between NHLML & State Govt for construction of Ropeways in Himachal

New Dehli (The Hawk): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to improve the First and Last Mile Connectivity through Ropeways, Union Minister for Road transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur, MoS Shri V. K. Singh witnessed the signing of MoU between NHLML( National Highways Logistics Management Limited ) and State Government of Himachal Pradesh for construction of Ropeways in Himachal Pradesh under the ambitious Parvatmala Yojana. They also reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in the State. Senior government officials were also present at the occasion.

This is a significant MoU which will facilitate a unique, eco-friendly, scenic and seamless travel experience for tourists. By leveraging world class technology, 7 ropeway projects of total length 57.1km at total cost of Rs 3,232 Crore will be constructed in the State.

They are:

1. Palampur Thatri – Chhunja Glacier of length 13.5km with a cost of Rs. 605 Crore.

2. Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Chudhar ( District – Sirmour) of length 8 km with a cost of Rs. 250 Crore.

3. Lunhu – Bandla (District – Bilaspur) of length 3 km with a cost of Rs. 150 Crore.

4. Himani to Chamunda (District – Kangra) of length 6.5 km with a cost of Rs. 289 Crore.

5. Bijli Mahadev Temple (District - Kullu) of length 3.2 km with a cost of Rs. 200 Crore.

6. Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple of length 2.5 km with a cost of Rs. 120 Crore.

7. Killar to Sacch Pass (District – Chamba) of length 20.4 km with a cost of Rs. 1618 Crore.



