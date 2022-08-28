Molotov cocktails lobbed into TN jail officer's residence

Chennai: The residence of a jail officer, posted at the Central Prison in Cuddalore, was on Sunday targeted with Molotov cocktails, in what police officials suspect was a pre-planned attack.

The incident took place early morning when unidentified miscreants set fire to the official quarters of Manikandan, assistant jailor at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

A district headquarters town in the state of Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore is located 200 km to the south of the state capital Chennai.

At the time of the incident, Manikandan was not at home as he had gone to Thanjavur after availing medical leave. His family members, including parents, wife, and two children escaped unhurt, police officials stated.

The incident is reported to have occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday, when some unidentified persons hurled a bottle of inflammable liquid into the kitchen through the grille of an open window, and set it ablaze. The kitchen was completely gutted in the incident.

At the time, Manikandan's family members were sleeping in the jail quarters at M. Pudur, escaped and with the help of neighbours doused the fire. Two more bottles of inflammable liquid known as molotov cocktails were found outside the house.

According to police sources, the incident may have been pre-planned by one of the prison inmates. Several mobile phones were recovered from the jail inmates during search operations.

—IANS