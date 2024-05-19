Mayawati Accuses SP Of Ending Reservation In Promotions For Dalits, Adivasis

Basti: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party of ending reservation in promotions for Dalit and Adivasi employees and urged people not to forgive the SP.

She was addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Basti. BSP has fielded Luvkush Patel as its candidate from the seat while BJP has fielded Harish Dwivedi, and SP candidate is Ram Prasad Chaudhary. Basti will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase.

"You people must know when the Samajwadi party was in power, they finished the reservation in promotion of the employees belonging to these sections (Dalits & Adivasis). Will you people vote for such a Samajwadi party, I think you won't forgive them," said Mayawati while addressing rally at GIC Ground in Basti, on Saturday. Mayawati accused the BJP government of working for the benefit of rich people at the expense of the marginalised class.

"People have rejected BJP in this election because of casteist, capitalist, narrow-minded, communal and malicious policies and difference in words and actions. The people of the country have understood their theatrics and catchphrases. One-fourth of their promises, including airy promises like 'Acche Din', did not meet the ground reality."

"The election bonds report published after intervention by the Supreme Court revealed that BJP, Congress, and other political parties took financial assistance in the form of 'chanda' (donation) to run their parties and contest elections. The BSP is the only party not involved in this sin," she added further.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two seats were clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five, and the Congress Party secured only one seat.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 71 out of 80 seats. SP secured five seats, while Congress garnered only two seats. —ANI