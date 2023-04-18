Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: A middle-aged man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Aligarh Muslim University premises on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Safdar Ali, a resident of the Civil Lines area of the city.

Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "Today around 7:30am police received information that a body was lying inside the university. In course of an investigation when nearby CCTV footage was scanned it was known that around 6:30 am the deceased was roaming in the park near Sir Syed House when a pack of 10 to 12 dogs attacked him. Probably causing his death." "The body has been sent for postmortem to know the exact cause of death. Peace and order is maintained on the spot and legal action is prevalent in it," the SP added.

On April 14, a similar kind of horrific incident was reported from Haryana's Karnal, where a Pitbull dog attacked a 30-year-old man and bit his private part leaving him seriously injured. According to the information, the victim was identified as Karan Sharma (30), a resident of Bijna village.

In the last couple of years, cases of dog menace have witnessed a major surge across the country.

—ANI