Man kills wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Thane: A man allegedly thrashed his 22-year-old wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said. The couple had a fight following which the accused allegedly thrashed his wife Jyotsana Shankar Waghmare with a wooden log. The woman died on the spot, he said. Some neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said. The accused was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said.—PTI