Lucknow Police Asks All To Install CCTV Cameras

Lucknow: The Lucknow police is urging people to install CCTV cameras on public and private premises.

Under the campaign 'Har Ghar Camera', individuals, public representatives and traders' associations have been asked by the joint commissioner of police, Lucknow to install CCTV cameras on their premises, businesses, and crossings.

"The idea is that CCTV cameras are installed in all small passages, alleys and roads to control crime," the police said in a statement.

"Prominent businessmen, traders, shopkeepers, corporators and prominent citizens have also been asked to install CCTV cameras outside their establishments. Regular workshops are being held where these people are being motivated to take steps towards safety," added the press statement.

According to police, CCTVs, which will be installed at prominent crossings, places of public gathering and important routes, will be linked with the police stations. Those installing cameras are also being rewarded by the Lucknow police. Several people have already been given certificates for their steps. Lucknow police took to Twitter to post that foot marches and checking is being carried out at sensitive places, important routes, and intersections to strengthen the law and order/security of Lucknow and to curb crime and criminals. —IANS