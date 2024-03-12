LDF protests against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in Kerala

Kerala's CPM-led LDF, alongside UDF, challenges the Centre's move, citing a violation of constitutional secularism and the exclusion of state participation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) launched demonstrations against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Earlier, UDF Chairman and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said that the Congress and the UDF will resist the efforts of the Sangh Parivar forces to reap political gains by creating division and fear among the people.

"The law will not be allowed to be enforced under any circumstances," he added.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/jamia-millia-islamia-students-protest-against-caa-withdrawal-of-cases-against-protesters

Meanwhile, the politbureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly opposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules framed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the notification issued on Monday.

"The CAA violates the secular principle of citizenship enshrined in the Constitution by linking citizenship to religious identity," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

CPI(M) further said that the rules have been so devised as to exclude the state governments from the process of identifying and enrolling persons for citizenship in their state. This has been done to exclude those state governments that have opposed the CAA itself.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) on Monday. These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided, stated MHA.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

—ANI