Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against CAA, withdrawal of cases against protesters

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia demand withdrawal of CAA and release of peers booked in 2019's anti-CAA protests. Amidst heightened security, they call for demilitarisation of the campus.

New Delhi: Students' groups at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday protested against the implementation of CAA and demanded the Centre to withdraw it.

Addressing a press conference near one of the gates of the varsity, the protesting students pressed for repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and release all students who were booked in the anti-CAA protest nearly four years ago.



They also demanded withdrawal of the cases against the students.



The students addressed the media from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus while the Delhi Police remained guarded outside.



Slogans such as 'Delhi Police wapas jao' and 'Inqalab Zindabad' were raised at the protest.



Scores of students gathered on the campus with posters demanding the release of student activists who were part of the 2019 anti-CAA protests.

They also demanded 'demilitarisation' of the university campus as security in the area was beefed up after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA on Monday.



The Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area and drones are also being used to monitor the situation.

—PTI