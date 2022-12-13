Lalan Sheikh's death: The victim's wife claims CBI agents demanded a bribe

Kolkata (The Hawk): The wife of Lalan Sheikh, the primary suspect in the Bogtui slaughter, who passed away in strange circumstances while being held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Reshma Bibi, has accused three CBI agents of attempting to bribe her.

Reshma Bibi alleges in a Bengali FIR she filed with the Rampurhat Police Station that three CBI agents, Vilas, Bhaskar, and Rahul, sought either the hard drive for the CCTV system they had installed at their home or a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh.

She made this statement in the FIR, whose pertinent page is accessible with the IANS, "They pledged to save us from the catastrophe if we paid the amount."

Additionally, she has claimed that while her husband was in their custody, the three officers violently assaulted him. "Where were my husband's clothing if he had killed himself? In actuality, the CBI killed my husband because they knew he would eventually come clean to the court "Reshma Bibi said the reporters. However, the CBI did not respond to these accusations until the report was submitted.

The Indian Penal Code (IPCSection )'s 302 (penalty for murder) and Section 102B have been put into the district police's case registration in order to begin an inquiry into the situation (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

Locals from Rampurhat, in the Birbhum district, where the tragedy occurred, staged a series of protests in front of the CBI camp office on Tuesday afternoon. By tearing down the barricades erected around the camp office, the locals attempted to get entry.

In an effort to prevent the demonstrators from entering the camp, a sizable presence of the central armed forces was stationed there and ringed the whole camp. Additionally, a sizable district police detachment arrived on the scene to take charge of the situation.

Several CBI agents, including the agency's deputy inspector general, were effectively trapped inside the camp headquarters. Due to the development, two agency officers had to postpone their planned visit to a nearby court.

(Inputs from Agencies)