Kochi: Brahmapuram waste plant fire under control, dense smoke persists

Kochi: Hundreds of firefighters, including members of the Navy, have been working tirelessly for the past four days to put the conflagration at the Brahmapuram waste factory here under control, but the smoke continues to billow skyward in enormous plumes even as night falls on Sunday.

According to a senior police official, the fire had been contained, but massive amounts of smoke were still billowing from the scene, suggesting that it had not been put out completely.

Images captured from above the scene and broadcast on multiple networks showed massive, dense plumes of smoke rising from what appeared to be a fully destroyed area.—Inputs from Agencies