    Kerala: Man died in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    The Hawk
    February10/ 2024
    Man Killed in Wild Elephant Attack Sparks Outrage in Wayanad

    Wayanad: A Man died in a wild elephant attack in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday morning.
    The deceased is identified as Padamala Panachiyil Aji According to Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady. The minister directed the Wayanad district collector and police chief to discuss with the local body representatives and to take necessary action to tranquillize the tusker.
    Kerala forest department has confirmed the presence of a tusker with a radio collar fitted by the Karnataka forest department in the Wayanad forest area two days before the incident.
    Local people are protesting alleging even though the forest department confirmed the presence of the elephant two days back, they did not take any action to prevent it from entering the residential areas.
    Earlier, the rogue tusker Thanneer Komban another elephant with a radio collar was seen at Mananthavadi of Wayanad last week. After much effort, the tusker was tranquilised and captured but later on, it died.
    More details awaited.

    —ANI

