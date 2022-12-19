Kerala doctors rescue 2-year-old who ingested TV remote battery

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): Doctors at a private hospital on the outskirts of the capital city successfully extracted a TV battery from the stomach of a two-year-old boy and saved his life.

Endoscopy allowed gastroenterologist Jayakumar from the NIMS Hospital to remove the television battery from the boy's stomach.

"The child, Rishikesh, was brought here after his parents had initially taken him to a nearby hospital. When we learned what had occurred, we promptly notified the operating room and administered anaesthesia. Within twenty minutes, the battery was extracted from his stomach. If it had been deposited elsewhere, the situation would have gotten quite problematic.

"The child is presently in good health," declared Jayakumar.

The toddler swallowed the five-centimeter-long and 1.5-centimeter-wide battery from the TV remote control while playing with it.

