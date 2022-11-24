Kanpur cataract surgery loses 6 eyesight, Probe ordered

Kanpur (The Hawk): Six elderly patients who underwent cataract surgery at this facility lost their sight as a result, prompting the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh to initiate an investigation into the nursing home.

At a recent eye-checkup camp held at the Aradhya elderly home, all six had surgery.

Six of the patients who underwent surgery reported experiencing headaches, eye pain, and vision loss.

They alleged that they were unable to see and that their eyes were in excruciating agony.

CMO Alok Ranjan informed reporters that an investigation into the incident had been ordered following a commotion. He stated that after the investigation is over, any action would be taken.

