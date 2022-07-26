Jodhpur flooded: Many trains cancelled, schools closed

Jaipur: Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jodhpur as water was seen gushing through the streets making parked cars float in some areas. The traffic came to a standstill due to waterlogging reported at many places and schools were closed.

In fact, torrential rain in the city which started from 7 p.m. on Monday continued for five hours due to which roads were waterlogged and over 30 colonies were flooded with water.

Looking at the flood-like situation in the city, district collector Himanshu Gupta ordered the closure of the schools, both government and private.

At the same time, the administration cancelled two trains due to water overflowing the tracks.

It was being said that this was Jodhpur's first heavy rain in the last 22 days of the monsoon season. It has rained 118mm since Monday evening till 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several areas reported power outages.

Commuters had to face a harrowing time due to waterlogging at the Jodhpur railway station.

Rajasthan has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the start of the week.

Bhilwara recorded the highest 205mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which was followed by Chittaurgarh with 179 mm rain and Jodhpur with 111mm. —IANS