Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise 'Ekuverin' Commenced At Chaubatia, Uttarakhand

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): The 12th edition of joint military exercise “Ex Ekuverin” between the Indian Army & the Maldives National Defence Force has commenced at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand from 11 to 24 June 2023. Ekuverin meaning ‘Friends’ is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives. A platoon strength contingent from Indian Army and Maldives National Defence Force will be participating in 14 days long exercise. The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability in Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism Operations under the UN mandate and carry out joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. The focus is to share best practices, enhance coordination and cooperation between both the forces at tactical level.

The 11th edition of the exercise was held in Maldives in December 2021. The defence cooperation between the two countries extends from joint exercises to assisting Maldives with defence training and equipment requirements. Both the nations have very close and friendly relations in economic, cultural and military cooperation. ‘Ex Ekuverin’ will assist in further bolstering of these ties between the two nations.