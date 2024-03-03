IIT Roorkee Leads the Charge in MSME Innovation



Design Solutions for Global Competitiveness"

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a concerted effort to bolster the integration of innovative design practices within the Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, an insightful Awareness Programme on the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme': Industry–Academia Interface was held on March 2, 2024, with the collaborative support of Roorkee Small Scale Industrial Association (RSSIA), Design Innovation Center at IIT Roorkee, and DFO, MSME Haldwani. The event aimed to further bridge the gap between industry and academia in fostering design-driven innovation.

Sh. B. B. Gupta, President, RSSIA, Roorkee, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, lending his expertise and insights to the discourse on environmental sustainability and innovative design practices.

The event witnessed the distinguished presence of several esteemed dignitaries who contributed significantly to the dialogue:

Sh. H.M. Kapoor, Member, RSSIA, Roorkee, Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design/Coordinator, Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Ajay Digamber Jain, Senior Vice-President, SMAU, Uttarakhand, Prof. Bibhuti Ranjan Bhattacharjya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Roorkee and Sh. Ketan Bhardwaj, Chairman (Department Affair), RSSIA, Roorkee. Representatives from various regional industries and MSME units actively participated in the programme, enriching the discussions with their perspectives and experiences.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design, Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, said, "The MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme underscores the pivotal role of design thinking in propelling MSMEs towards competitiveness and sustainability. Collaborating with industry stakeholders and leveraging the expertise of academia, we can foster a culture of innovation that drives economic growth and societal progress."

The event concluded on a high note, with participants expressing their commitment to leveraging design-driven innovation as a catalyst for growth and transformation within the MSME sector.

The collaborative efforts among IIT Roorkee, the Ministry of MSME, and industry stakeholders as showcased in the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' awareness program signify a transformative alliance. IIT Roorkee's pivotal role, as the Implementing Agency, underscores its commitment to fostering an impactful Industry-Academia Interface. The institute's expertise in the field, exemplified by the Department of Design and the Design Innovation Center, promises to provide valuable solutions to real-time design challenges, propelling the Indian manufacturing sector towards innovation, growth, and global competitiveness. IIT Roorkee stands as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a dynamic and collaborative future for MSMEs in the realm of design and innovation.

"We are honored to spearhead the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME and industry partners. IIT Roorkee is committed to fostering a transformative bridge between academia and industry, propelling MSMEs towards innovative design solutions and heightened competitiveness in the ever-evolving landscape of manufacturing." – commented Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Design awareness is instrumental in empowering MSMEs to harness the full potential of design thinking across their product lifecycle. By fostering a design-centric approach, IIT Roorkee enable MSMEs to enhance product quality, market relevance, and overall competitiveness.