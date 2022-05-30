IIT Roorkee Development Foundation Appoints CEO

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Development Foundation - IITRDF, has appointed Santosh Kumar as its first CEO

Roorkee / Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Development Foundation appointed Santosh Kumar, as its first CEO. IIT Roorkee said Mr. Santosh will lay the Vision and Strategy of the IITRDF and lead the fund-raising efforts to meet long term growth aspirations towards innovative Science and Technology for one of India’s oldest and most prestigious Institute. CEO will be driving force in building and nurturing relationships with external stakeholders including alumni, corporates, and philanthropists in India and across the globe.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said, ‘’We are excited to welcome Mr. Santosh Kumar and look forward to his leading of IITRDF so that the Foundation develops long term relationships with all possible stakeholders. IITRDF will enable the Institute’s pursuit of excellence by serving as a liaison between the Institute and partners who are aligned with the Institute's vision. Thus, IITRDF will connect with our alumni, corporates, and philanthropists for a transformative impact on IIT Roorkee. At IIT Roorkee we wish that IITRDF reaches the international standards of development foundations that are associated with reputed universities and institutions worldwide. This requires a vision and strategy consistent with the long-term objectives of IIT Roorkee and fostering of institutional and individual partnerships. It will be the endeavour of IITRDF to actively involve faculty, staff and students as ambassadors for the Institute’s fundraising initiatives.’’

The board of IITRDF is Chaired by Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Mukat Lal Sharma, Dean Finance and Planning, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Bhola Ram Gurjar, Professor Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee and Prof. Partha Roy, DORA, IIT Roorkee as members of the board.

Mr. Santosh Kumar, CEO IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, is a Chemical Engineering Graduate from BIT Sindri, Dhanbad and Executive MBA from HEC Paris. Mr. Santosh Kumar holds nineteen years of experience in proven leadership with a rich acumen of working with diverse stakeholders and organizations across polymer, metal and FMCG manufacturing sectors. He is skilled in implementing strategies for building relationships, business development, multicultural team building, stakeholder management, P&L Management and implementing mega green field projects from scratch both in India and Middle East.

Mr. Santosh Kumar, CEO IITRDF said, ‘’I am honored to be a part of the great team of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. IIT Roorkee is a global brand built with persistence over 175 years of pursuit of excellence. It shall be my endeavor to develop IITRDF as a world class professionally managed organization, adopting technology and best practices to enhance reputation with visibility across digital and social media platforms. IITRDF also champions corporations in their quest towards path-breaking research and innovations that benefit the world at large, by stewarding their relationships with the faculty and departments of IIT Roorkee.’’



