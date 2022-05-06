IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the district armed police and CRPF found the IEDs in Banragada forest in Karaikela police station area on Thursday, they said.

The can-bombs, which weighed around 5 kg each, were defused by CRPF's bomb disposal squad on the spot, they added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act, police said.

The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Naxals, they said—PTI