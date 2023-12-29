High Himalayan Birds Descend After Snowfall, Delight Visitors in Pithoragarh

Enchanting Descent: Himalayan Birds, Including Vibrant Monals and Colorful Tragopans, Grace Lower Areas After Snowfall, Creating a Spectacle for Ecstatic Tourists. Conservation Success and Awareness Drive Propel Wildlife Flourishing in Khaliya Top, Munshyari.

Birds native to the high Himalayan realms are descending to lower areas post-snowfall, marking a stunning spectacle for tourists and visitors. Notably, the state birds - the vibrant monal and colorful tragopan populations - have notably surged.



Khaliya Top, nestled at 3500 meters in Munshyari, is witnessing a gathering of these birds. The Himalayan Monal, the state bird, exhibits a higher presence this year, a study by the Monal Foundation reveals. Enthusiastic tourists are treated to the vivid sight of the colorful Tragopan, while Snow Partridges and Snow Cocks grace the Khaliya Top, renowned as a year-round tourist haven.



Surendra Panwar, Secretary of the Monal Organization, diligently monitors these avian populations. He notes a substantial increase in Monal and Tragopan numbers compared to the previous year. These avian species typically inhabit the Khalia Top area until February-March and occasionally venture into Betulidhar and Kalamuni areas, reaching heights of 4500 meters.



Efforts to raise awareness for wildlife preservation have notably curbed bird hunting activities, fostering an environment conducive to their thriving. Secretary Surendra attributes the significant visibility of these birds to the success of biodiversity awareness campaigns.



Among these, the Satyar Tragopan stands out for its exquisite beauty. Found in the Himalayan belts of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, this bird frequents altitudes ranging from 8000 to 14,000 feet in summer, descending during winter. Known for its shy disposition, the Tragopan primarily inhabits dense Buransh forests at altitudes between 2900 to 3400 meters. The male Tragopan, standing at 70 cm, flaunts a distinctive blue wattal (necklace) to attract females during courtship.

—Input From Prem Prakash Upadhyay