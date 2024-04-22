Ghazipur fire: Smoke still coming from landfill; residents complain of breathing issues

Residents in Ghazipur, Delhi, grapple with health issues as a massive fire engulfs the landfill, prompting swift action from the Delhi Fire Service.

New Delhi: Thick plumes of smoke still rose skywards from Ghazipur landfill on Monday, hours after a major fire broke out there.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the landfill witnessed a big fire Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste.



Complaints of throat and breathing irritation were received from several residents who live close to the landfill.

"Our teams are there and are working to douse flames completely. The fire call was received on Sunday evening at 5.22 pm. Initially we had sent two fire engines, but later eight fire engines were pressed into service," said an official of the DFS.

