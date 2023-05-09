New Delhi (The Hawk): Mass mobilisation across the country on LiFE is being organized in the run-up to the celebrations to World Environment Day (June 5). Several activities were organized today by various Institutions and organizations. National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) As part of the Mass Mobilisation for Mission LiFE National Museum of Natural History administered LiFE Pledge in Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School, and S. L S. D. A. V. Public school Mausam Vihar Delhi in which 293 student pledged to care for the Environment. RMNH, Bhubaneswar organized slogan writing and public orientation programme/awareness for198 participants of Bhubaneswar under Meri LiFE: Lifestyle For Environment. Zoological Survey of India Zoological Survey of India under the leadership of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director,ZSI initiated phase one of "Mass mobilisation of students" in which about 100 students and faculty, Zoology Dept, Vivekananda College, Kolkata took vow to ban use of single use plastics in their college campus.Dr Senjuti Roy Mukherjee, Associate Professor of the said college said that they have totally banned use of single use plastics in their college premises and assured to adopt healthy life style and act as "Green warriors" under Mission LiFE to protect the Environment for sustainable tomorrow.Dr Banerjee said this was the first phase of the mobilisation campaign and in the coming days the reach out will be in other schools and colleges all over the country through the different centres of ZSI. GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Ecology (GBPNIHE) Under the ongoing series of Mission LiFE events, NIHE conducted an awareness program covering the Healthy Lifestyle theme of Mission LiFE on 08 May 2023. During the program a ...