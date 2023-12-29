Better prospects for the future through skill development

Empowering India's Youth: Transformative Pathways through Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship - Unveiling Opportunities and Addressing Challenges for Tomorrow's Workforce.

Vijay Garg

Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic progress and social development of any country. The world of tomorrow will be driven by knowledge, machine intelligence and digital mediums. To prepare for this change and take advantage of its limitless opportunities, we need to reimagine our higher education with new courses and intensive research orientation. India has the third largest scientific human resource pool in the world. If we look at education-industry interaction on a large scale If we establish this, we have the potential to become the R&D capital of the world. In countries called industrial superpowers like Germany and Japan, the population of people of working age is much less than India, but the number of apprentices there is 30 lakh and 10 lakh respectively.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/hamas'-sexual-violence-against-women-during-oct-7-attacks-revealed:-report

Whereas in China its number is two crores, whereas in India the number of apprentices is less than one percent of the total workforce employed in the country, but this also shows the possibilities of the potential population of a young nation like ours., It is estimated that Indian industries can absorb about one crore trainees every year, which proves that if training based approach is adopted, our country has tremendous potential, capability and possibilities. Nearly 60 percent of the country's population is below 35 years of age and every year 1.5 crore people are joining our labor force. The best way to continuously generate adequate employment for such a large population is to create an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation in the country in which employment opportunities are created for the youth.May you also be inspired to become a doer and employer. The good thing is that the government is moving towards providing vocational education to at least 50 percent of the learners through school and higher education system by 2025 so that they can learn at least one trade and vocational education will be introduced in a phased manner in the next decade. By including them in all schools and educational institutions, they can be involved in many more businesses. Another important aspect about vocational education which the National Education Policy also aims to address isWhat has been done is integration of vocational education in all schools and higher education institutions. For this, an integrated credit accumulation and transfer framework is being created to facilitate integration of academy and vocational education and mobility between the two. This will help make vocational education more aspirational and remove the disconnect between the two. State governments are expected to give recognition to professional courses at par with general courses. school vocational skills according to the needs of students Can be extended to higher education. Skill development, technical and vocational education and training programs will enable youth, especially women, to compete for better jobs. It is important to involve local employers in such efforts, so that the curriculum is tailored to the needs of the labor market. Possibilities: Today technology has started playing an important role in various areas of life. Employment is also being affected by the changes in technology and business. In view of this, blue collar or white tomorrow The issue of creation of 'R' Johns has become old. Now the era of new collar jobs has come. Now new high-tech jobs like Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Internet of Things, Data Analytics have come. This will require efficient training. We will also need to work on future skills like coding, data analytics, drone technology, augmented reality and virtual reality through cloud computing gamification. In the coming times, companies will also demand new types of qualifications, for which a new approach regarding skills will be required.will be needed. For this, it has become necessary to properly train the youth according to the changing patterns of employment. For India to become the skill center of the world, we have to train our youth on the lines of international standards. There is a huge demand for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff etc. globally, but many times their skills do not match the demands of the appointments, hence there is a need for improvement. At the same time, India is raising its flag on most economic fronts. On the one hand, the country continues to be the world's largest India remains a major fast-growing economy, so many of the biggest companies there are headed by people of Indian origin. However, along with this, some worrying things are also emerging. The biggest problem facing India right now is that due to the lack of education system in providing employment to the young population who are rapidly joining the workforce, almost half of the graduates of India are not eligible to get jobs in the future. Many youth are yearning to get a job or are taking three degrees, but even after this they are not able to get employment.Is. the way forward There is no doubt that we still have a long way to go in terms of skilling the youth. Today's youth, born in the 21st century, are going to take India's development journey forward till the hundredth year of the country's independence, hence skill development of the youth of this generation is a national need. The youth with degrees are increasing in the country, but most of them are not skilled in any specific work. Instead of creating an army of degree-holding youth, it is better that our educational institutions equip students with some skill or the other. Sat For development, it is important that the youth not only acquire the skills to find jobs, but they also develop the mentality of providing jobs. It is also important for inclusive development to develop a spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth. Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout Punjab.