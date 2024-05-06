CISCE results out, girls outshine boys in both Class 10, 12

Record-breaking Performance; ICSE and ISC Results 2024 Show Remarkable Success, Girls Lead, Regional Trends Emerge

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2024 on Monday, Secretary Joesph Emmanuel said.

The pass percentages of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 are 99.47 per cent and 98.19 per cent, respectively.

Girls have outperformed boys in both ICSE and ISC with a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent and 98.92 per cent.

This year, around 3.43 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10 and 12.

There are 2,695 schools that have presented candidates for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination, with 82.48 percent (2223) schools attaining 100 per cent pass percentage

In total, 1,30,506 boys and 1,13,111 girls took the ICSE or Class 10, final test this year. The exam was passed by 1,29,612 boys and 1,12,716 girls.



A total of 47,136 girls and 52,765 boys appeared in the ISC or Class 12 exam. 46,626 girls and 51,462 boys passed the exam.

The western region of the country had the best pass percentage at 99.91 per cent for ICSE Class 10 followed by the southern region with a pass percentage of 99.88 per cent.

For ICSE, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai (UAE), with a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Meanwhile, for ISC, the best-performing schools abroad are from Singapore and Dubai (UAE), with a 100 per cent pass percentage.



The ICSE Examination was conducted in 60 written subjects, of which 20 are Indian languages, 13 are foreign languages, and 1 is a classical language.

For ICSE, the examination started on February 21, 2024 and concluded on March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted over 18 days.

The ISC examination was conducted in 47 written subjects, of which 12 are Indian languages, 4 are foreign languages and 2 are classical languages.

For ISC, the examination started on February 12, 2024, and concluded on April 4, 2024. The examination was conducted over 28 days.

—ANI