Celebrating 25 years, Bharti Airtel Foundation announces scholarship for students

This merit-cum-means scholarship aims to support 250 deserving students, particularly girls, pursuing technology-based Engineering UG and integrated programs at top NIRF (Engineering) colleges.

New Delhi: Aimed at supporting meritorious students, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, Bharti Airtel Foundation, launched a scholarship program. This announcement collides with the Foundation's 25 years of existence.

This merit-cum-means based scholarship program, named 'Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program', aims to support deserving students from diverse backgrounds with a focus on girl students, pursuing technology-based Engineering UG and integrated programs (up to 5 years) in the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) (Engineering) colleges, including IITs.

This scholarship will be applicable to students eligible for admission in August 2024. Starting this year with 250 students, the program will be scaled up incrementally to expand its reach to 4,000 students, with an outlay of Rs 100 crore per year as the program reaches its peak.

The fully funded scholarship is envisaged to dissolve the financial barriers that hinder access to quality education for meritorious students, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds," said the Bharti Airtel Foundation, which was set up in the year 2000.

"They (the students) will receive 100 per cent of their college fees throughout the duration of their course and will also be given a laptop."

The scholarship will be provided to students with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 8.5 lacs.

The Bharti Airtel Scholarships will focus on UG and integrated courses in fields of electronics and communication, telecom, information technology, computer sciences, data sciences, and emerging technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, machine learning, robotics) at the top 50 NIRF (engineering) colleges.

Additionally, hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it.

"With this pioneering Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, we are expanding our commitment to empower students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly girl students, to achieve academic excellence and pursue their dreams. We firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of societal progress and economic empowerment," said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman of Bharti Airtel Foundation.

More details about the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program can be found on the website: https://bhartifoundation.org/%20bharti-airtel-scholarship/

—ANI