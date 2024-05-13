    Menu
    Education & Literature

    CBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 for 2024-25 to be conducted from Feb 15 next year

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    CBSE has announced the exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2024-25 academic year starting February 15, 2025. Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirms that girls performed better than boys in the 2024 exams.

    CBSE Board exams 10 and 12 result

    New Delhi: Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Monday.

    The results for the 2024 board exams were announced earlier today with girls outshining boys in both the classes.

    "The board has decided to conduct the 2025 exams from February 15, 2025," Bhardwaj said.

    The 2024 board exams also began on February 15 for classes 10 and 12. These concluded in 28 and 47 days, respectively.

    —PTI

    Categories :Education & LiteratureTags :CBSE 2024-25 Board Exam Dates Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 Exam Results Academic Session 2024-25 Sanyam Bhardwaj Exam Duration Comparison
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in