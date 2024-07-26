Mumbai University postpones all exams in Raigad, Ratnagiri amid heavy rain alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with similar warnings for Mumbai and its suburbs.

Mumbai: Mumbai University has postponed all the exams in the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts due to heavy rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department on Friday.

The postponement was announced by Mumbai University's Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, Pooja Roudale.

New dates for the exam will be announced soon, Roudale said, adding that this postponement was only for exams that are to take place in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

The Mumbai University also took to X, saying, "...In view of the declared holiday due to heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, keeping in mind the interest of the students and to avoid possible inconvenience, all the examinations to be held today (Friday) on 26th July 2024 in the morning and afternoon session only in these districts have been postponed."

The IMD had issued a red alert with the expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Friday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, announced Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph today. The high tide at 3:32 pm is expected to reach 4.46 metres, whereas the low tide at 9:44 pm is expected to reach 0.98 metres.

Currently, the city has been experiencing little to no rainfall; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert with expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai along with Thane Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

—ANI