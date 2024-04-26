37% Spike In Fossil Fuel Lobbyists At UN Talks To Curb Plastic Pollution: CIEL

New Delhi: Around 196 fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists, including 11 from India, have registered for the United Nations negotiations on the first global treaty to curb plastic pollution in Ottawa, according to an analysis by the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), a nonprofit law group.

It is a 37 per cent increase from the 143 lobbyists registered at INC-3. The Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL) analysed UNEP's Provisional List of Participants at INC-4 in Ottawa.

The fourth round of talks on the Global Plastics Treaty (INC-4) is taking place in Ottawa, Canada, from April 23-29, 2024.

The analysis finds that 196 lobbyists for the fossil fuel and chemical industry registered for the plastics treaty talks, a 37% increase from the 143 lobbyists registered at INC-3, the CIEL said.

"The total number of fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists registered is three times greater than the 58 independent scientists from the Scientists' Coalition for An Effective Plastic Treaty and seven times greater than the 28 representatives of the Indigenous Peoples Caucus. 16 lobbyists for the fossil fuel and chemical industry registered across nine different country delegations, including four in Malaysia, three in Thailand, two in Iran and the Dominican Republic, and one each in China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Turkey, and Uganda," CIEL, which used registration data provided by the UN Environment Programme, which is overseeing the talks, said.

Fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists outnumber the combined 180 representatives of the European Union delegations.

The total number of fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists registered is three times greater than the 58 independent scientists from the Scientists' Coalition for An Effective Plastic Treaty and seven times greater than the 28 representatives of the Indigenous Peoples Caucus.

As many 16 lobbyists for the fossil fuel and chemical industry registered across nine different country delegations, including four in Malaysia, three in Thailand, two in Iran and the Dominican Republic, and one each in China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Turkey, and Uganda.

The fossil fuel and chemical industry registered more representatives than the smallest 87 country delegations combined.

The Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) collectively registered 73 representatives, meaning they are outnumbered more than two to one compared to the fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists.

Around. 99 per cent of plastics are derived from fossil fuels, and the fossil fuel industry continues to clutch plastics and petrochemicals as a lifeline. The chemical and fossil fuel industries oppose cuts to plastic production, falsely claiming that the plastics crisis is not a plastic problem, but a waste problem.

"The outcome of these talks is of critical importance to countries and communities around the world, and it is vital to expose and confront the role of corporations whose agendas are fundamentally in conflict with the global public interest. Access to the negotiations is just one piece of the puzzle. Some may argue that everyone enjoys equal access, but that is simply not true. Lobbyists are appearing on country delegations and are gaining privileged access to Member State-only sessions, where sensitive discussions unfold behind closed doors. Beyond the troubling number of lobbyists present at the negotiation talks, behind-the-scenes industry lobbying activities and events take place around the world in the months leading up to negotiations," said Delphine Levi Alvares, Global Petrochemical Campaign Coordinator at the Center for International Environmental Law. —ANI