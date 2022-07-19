Gujarat police busts int'l child pornography racket, one arrested

The arrested will be produced before a court from where police will seek his remand.

With the arrest of a man, the Jamnagar police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an international child pornography racket run from the state capital Gandhinagar.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayveersinh Zala: "Our cyber crime vigil on the net was able to unearth the racket. One of the team members Vicky Zala was conducting browser analysis, when he clicked on a link, which led him to whatsapp group which shared child pornography video and photos."

"When the team searched for IP addresses from which these photos/videos were uploaded, it learned that these are being uploaded by a cell phone owner from the Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar district. With help of its Gandhinagar counterpart, Jamnagar police arrested accused Kisan Parmar. As many as 600 photos and 224 videos were recovered."

During primary questioning, Parmar admitted that he learned about this using Youtube. Now he runs four international whatsapp groups in which members are from countries like Russia and France.

He has also created a telegram boat which has many members. Another 1,600 video clips were recovered from a hard disc.

Police will now investigate into the source from where he was procuring these child photos and whether there were any domestic suppliers.