Govt 'Ready To Talk' To Protesters

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday appealed to the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with an 'open mind' and make changes 'if required'. The Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Agnipath scheme is a 'historic decision' taken by the Narendra Modi government towards making the country 'more secured' in future and also provide 'opportunities' to the country's youth.

Thakur said the country's youth, who want to join Army, would never take the path of the violence. But some political parties, which keep looking of every opportunity under an agenda to block any change taking place, have 'provoked' the youth, he alleged, without naming any party.

"I would like to appeal to the country's youth that path of violence would not take you anywhere. In a democracy, you have right to protest but not by setting government property on fire. Violence has no place in a democracy," he said replying to questions at a conclave organised by the TV9 media group. He also urged the political parties not to 'provoke' the youth, and asked them to express their views on the issue in their respective 'platforms or media'.

"If you have any better suggestion, you can place your views at your platform, media in a democracy or tell us. Government is always ready to consider with an open mind," he said.

The minister suggested the protesting youths can come for talks with the central government raising their grievance through the governors and chief ministers of their states or through their elected representatives and the Union ministers. (Contd On Page 2)