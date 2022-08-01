Goa to honour families of martyrs from more than 20 states

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that families of 30 martyr's from more than 20 states and 41 from Goa who had participated in 'Satyaghraha' held on 15 August 1955 to liberate Goa, will be given 'Certificate of Honour' on Independence day.

"These freedom fighters who came from other states along with our Goans developed pressure on then central government and hence 'Operation Vijaya' was launched, which gave us liberation," Sawant said during a press conference.

"We can't forget the sacrifice of these freedom fighters who came to Goa to fight against the Portuguese and around 30 of them were shot dead by the Portuguese," Sawant said.

In June, Sawant had laid the foundation stone for upgrading the martyrs memorial in the memory of Hirve Guruji and Sheshnath Wadekar at Terekhol (Tiracol) fort in North Goa. They both hailed from Maharashtra and were shot dead by the Portuguese for unfurling the national flag on the fort on August 15, 1955.

Sawant also urged people of Goa to put 'Tiranga' as profile picture on their social media accounts on August 2, which marks the birth anniversary of late Pingli Venkayya, who he said had designed the national flag.

"I request all the people of Goa to put Tiranga as their DP on social media accounts," he said.

He said that to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being organised from August 13 to 15.

Sawant urged people to display the national flag at their homes during the campaign. "Tirangas are made available in schools, colleges and panchayats for sale," he said.

He said that under the 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' vivid programmes like Ideas at 75, Resolves at 75, Action at 75 and Achievement at 75 will be celebrated for next one year. "Central government in association with the state government will organise these programmes," Sawant said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on its implementation on August 6 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chief Ministers, Governors and Cabinet Ministers will be present for this meeting," he said.

He said that the journey of the next 25 years of India will also be discussed in this meeting.

—IANS