Girls Thrive in civil service exam results

Vijay Garg*





Girls have secured top three positions in the results of Union Public Service Commission's 2021 Civil Service Examination. Women have achieved the first position after seven years. The results are encouraging because the privileged elite as well as the youth belonging to ordinary backgrounds have been successful. This increases the likelihood of understanding the diversity of society in the civil service. Personal understanding of the problems of candidates from different backgrounds contributes to the collective thinking of the civil service.

Delhi resident Shruti Sharma, who topped the exam, focused on education, health and women's empowerment. Similarly, Kolkata's Ankita Aggarwal, who ranks second, aims at the betterment of women and the children of an underprivileged society. Gamni Singla, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, who is currently the third largest city in Punjab, expressed her intention to work for the advancement of these social issues. Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, son of a farmer from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab has secured 33rd position. He says he will try to change the lives of people living in remote areas. Similarly, the success of Ravi Kumar Sihag of Ganganagar (Rajasthan) who came first in the civil service examination in Hindi medium is a testament to his connection with the land.

Young boys and girls who pass the civil service exams become part of the highest and most powerful administrative system in the country. They all pass the tough competition and are counted among the fastest select people in the country intellectually. After passing the civil service examination, where the needs of private life are guaranteed, they are expected to adopt a sensitive and accountable administrative approach to the problems of the country. In these days of growing corruption and declining work culture, the distance between the administration and the people is widening. It is the right of the society to expect the new officers entering the civil service with a kind of idealism to strengthen the rule of law and constitution and provide a corruption free administration.—The Hawk Features

*Retired Principal



