Geelani's name is affixed to a Jamaat-e-Islami property in Srinagar, J&K

Srinagar (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government gave the go-ahead to seal three more properties owned by the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), among them a residence registered in the late Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani's name.

According to officials, Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz ordered on Monday that the Unwanted Activities (Prevention) Act — UAPA — be used to notify the three homes owned or possessed by the outlawed JeI.

This is the most recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir's campaign to destroy JeI properties. The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) had earlier on Saturday attached 11 Jamaat-e-Islami properties in Kashmir Valley. Three of the eleven properties were attached; the other two were in Kupwara, one was in Baramulla, and five were in Ganderbal.

"SIA has discovered further assets of the outlawed Jamat-e-Islami throughout JK worth hundreds of crores of INR," read the SIA statement. On December 17, 2022, properties in the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara that were notified by the DM Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara on the suggestion of SIA JK were blocked with restrictions on usage and entry. In accordance with section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 and Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated February 28, 2019, of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, concerned District Magistrates have notified (eleven more properties) held by banned JeI JK at (the four) districts in order to stifle the availability of funds for secessionist activities and dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and (militant) networks hostile to India's sovereignty.

The notification states that access to and use of the properties and buildings have been restricted.

On November 26, the District Magistrate of Anantnag gave Jamaat-e-Islami notice of at least 11 properties, which were subsequently seized by the court on SIA's suggestion.

Following a court decision, the police in Jammu on November 17 seized the property of fugitive Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abdul Rashid alias Jhangir in Khanpura tehsil of Thathri in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the authorities, Jhangir was a resident of Khanpura Tehsil in Phagsoo who joined the military in 1993 and travelled to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to receive military training in order to engage in subversive activities.

The police said, "He entered and stayed active in terror-related actions in District Doda after receiving guns training in PAK/POK. He was discovered to have participated in a number of terrorist assaults against innocent bystanders and security personnel, as well as other terrorist activities including explosions and arson in the area. In addition, he encouraged and recruited a number of District Doda teenagers to join militancy in the 1990s.

Absconder Abdul Rashid @ Jhangir engaged in terrible acts of terrorism while he was engaged in District Doda's terror-related operations.

According to the police, he was first listed as an absconder and then an offender by court order.

The property of the absconder (land measuring 04 Kanals and 212 Marlas) located at village Khanpura Tehsil Pgahsoo (Thathri) was attached by a joint team of Revenue and Police U/S 83(4) of CrPC 1973 (earlier section 88) (04) Cr.PC, according to the police. "His warrant of attachment of property was forwarded by SSP Doda and consequently a team was constituted by District

According to the police, they are "in process of instituting proceedings under section 82/83 CrPC against other local terrorists who have continued to engage in terror-related activities in District Doda during the past insurgency and are currently in PAK/POK wherefrom they are now luring the local youths of the District through virtual mode/social media to join terror fold and revive militancy in District Doda."

(Inputs from Agencies)