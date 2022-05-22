    Menu
    States & UTs

    Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Delhi's Bhalswa

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May22/ 2022

    New Delhi: A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Delhi's Bhalswa area on Saturday evening, officials said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.12 pm, and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused around 11.20 pm. No casualty has been reported, the officials said.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Fire breaks Delhi's Bhalswa furniture godown
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in