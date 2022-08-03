FICCI Ladies Organization U'khand Organizes 1st U'khand Women Entrepreneurs Meet

Dehradun (The Hawk): FICCI Ladies Organization Uttarakhand organized Uttarakhand’s first Women Entrepreneurs meet at WIC India, Dehradun.The event was sponsored by and Runway Incubator, UPES was the knowledge partner. The meet hosted around 100+ women entrepreneurs coming from various entrepreneurial background.

The main objective of this meet was to create awareness around the opportunities that exist for the women of Uttarakhand in kick starting and growing their own ventures and creating more employment. Also, it will help to empower budding and existing women entrepreneurs who want to start, run and grow their business and to create conducive conditions for inclusive, resilient and sustainable economies.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Neha Sharma, Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organization Uttarakhand said, "We are elated to kickstart the first program under the much thought after FLO Startup Cell. Our aim is to empower the women entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand by giving them the right platform and opportunities. We are the facilitator between the government and the talented women entrepreneurs of our State. We will provide them all the necessary help to make their entrepreneurial journey a successful one."

According to Rahul Narvekar, Serial Entrepreneur and the speaker of the event, "Women empowerment can only happen if we encourage more women to take up entrepreneurship."

"Women entrepreneurship needs like minded women to come together, and we are glad to host the first such event", added Shikha Prakash , Day Chair , Co Founder , Valley Culture.

FLO National Startup Cell aims to be an ecosystem for women founders and funders. The vision 360 degree support. The five verticals under which the FLO STARTUP Cell will fulfill its vision is the Virtual Incubator, Mentorship, Government Alliances, International Collaborations and FLO Angels. Valley Culture is an Agritech startup from Uttarakhand working with over 5000 women farmers across the state.

The event was attended by SC Nautiyal, Director, Industries, Uttarakhand, Kiran Bhatt, past Chair; Anuradha Malla, Senior Vice Chair;Mansi Rastogi,Joint Secretary; Harpreet Kaur, Jt Treasurer and other members from the Executive Committee of FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter. Prof. Ram Sharma, Pro VC, UPES; Prof. Rahul Naiwal, CEO, Runaway Incubation & Dean of School of Business, UPES were also present.