FICCI Ladies Organization Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Enthusiasm

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) celebrated the International Day of Yoga with great zeal and enthusiasm at Olympus High today. To celebrate the day, FLO hosted a Fitness and Yoga Session by National Gold Medalist in Powerlifting Ekta Kapoor, along with the Founder of MountStrong Gym, Shashank Khanduri. The program also featured a specialist talk by Dr. Raj Pratap Singh, Head of Cardiology at Graphic Era Hospital, Dehradun.

The day began with an insightful briefing by an expert yoga teacher, who highlighted the immense benefits of yogic exercises on individual health. This was followed by a comprehensive practice session, where participants, including FLO members, staff, and students of Olympus High, actively engaged in various asanas and exercises to prepare their bodies for yoga practice. The session included Yogasanas, Kapalbhati, Pranayama, Dhyana, Sankalpa, and Meditation, following the common protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. Prayers were recited before and after the program, creating a serene atmosphere.

Dr. Raj Pratap delivered a talk on 'Towards Heart Health' where he enlightened the participants about the scientific relevance and importance of yoga and diet in our daily lives. He emphasized the perpetual benefits of regular yoga practice in reducing work-related stress, leading to a healthier body and mind.

During the event, FICCI FLO and GEIMS (Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration was made possible through the efforts of FLO's Chairperson, Dr. Anuradha Malla, and the Manager of Sales & Marketing GEIMS.

The program concluded with an inspiring speech by the Chairperson FLO Uttarakhand, Dr. Anuradha Malla, followed by a Vote of Thanks by Senior Vice Chairperson FLO Charu Chauhan. The speakers emphasized the transformative power of yoga and its ability to foster inner peace, promote holistic health, and contribute to a more balanced and harmonious world.

Among the dignitaries present was the Managing Director of Olympus High, Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla, the Immediate Past Chairperson of FLO, Dr. Neha Sharma, the Executive Committee and members of FLO, and the staff of Olympus High.