FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter Express Gratitude To CM Dhami For Passing The Women's Reservation Bill

Dehradun (The Hawk): FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter members thanked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for passing the Women's Reservation Bill. Dr. Neha Sharma, chairperson, FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter said that this historic Women's Reservation Bill will prove to be a milestone in the empowerment of women. With the passage of this bill, the faith of the mother power of the state will increase in the government headed by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. All the women of the state congratulate him for this step. The state government has always been sensitive and active in the interests of women while imbibing the spirit of a society that has progressed from a strong woman. Now when this bill is passed, women will get the benefit of 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs, which will prove to make them more economically and socially empowered. With the aim of social justice for women, equality of opportunity, improvement in living standards and gender equality in govt employment, the government shows its commitment to protect and promote the interests of mother power in Uttarakhand. FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter has been working for many years in the state to make women entrepreneurs, women self-help groups and women associated with various NGOs of the state self-reliant, economically and socially empowered. The women of the state have a great contribution in the construction of Uttarakhand and in this state with adverse geographical conditions; they have been given the benefits of horizontal reservation in government jobs, respecting the mother power. I have full faith that definitely the women of the state will become more empowered and self-reliant.