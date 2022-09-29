FICCI FLO Bazaar Starts In Dehradun On Oct 1

Dehradun(The Hawk): Ficci Flo Uttarakhand Chapter is organizing two-day Flo Bazaar in Dehradun to market the products made by various NGOs, women self-help groups and Brands run by women. FICCI FLO is providing various stalls to these women in FLO BAZAR where their products will be displayed and products will be sold to customers.

A Press conference was organized at Press Club Dehradun, Dr. Neha Sharma, President, FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter, said, "This two-day FLO market is a platform for the women of Uttarakhand who are working with various NGOs, Women's Self Help Groups; farmers, weavers and startups for displaying and selling of hand made products. People coming to Flo Bazaar can see and buy their products . Flo Bazaar will start from 10 AM till 9 PM where people can buy Hand made cloth ,soaps, toys, decorative items, incense sticks and craftsmanship. People will also visit stalls where pickles, papads and local food and organic products prepared by women can be purchased. Various types of workshops for children and audience will also be organized in two-days Flo Bazaar. The main goal of FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter is to encourage women enterpreneur and NGOs of the state and to provide a platform to market their products.Flo Bazaar is being organized to fulfill this goal . I am glad that these women will be able to sell their products among the masses through Flo Bazaar."

In today's press conference, Ms. Anuradha Malla, Senior President, Ms. Charu Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Ms. Harpreet Kaur, Joint Treasurer and Coordinator, Flo Bazar Committee, Ms. Sunita Vatsalya, Co-Coordinator Flo Bazar Committee Member, Ms. Nisha Thakur, Co-Coordinator, Flo Bazar Committee , Dr Maansi Rastogi, Joint Secretary, FICCI Flo were also present.