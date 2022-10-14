Father of TN girl, who was pushed by stalker before moving train, dies

Chennai: Father of the 20-year-old Sathyapriya, who was killed after a stalker pushed her before a moving train at St. Thomas Mount Railway station in Chennai, died of a heart attack.

Manickam (56) died at a private hospital in Chennai late on Thursday night. He was hospitalised after he collapsed on learning about the death of his daughter.

Early this morning, police arrested Satheesh (23), who pushed Sathyapriya before a moving train on Thursday. He was absconding after committing the heinous crime and though the onlookers had tried to catch hold of him, he had managed to escape.

The victim's mother is a head constable of police at Adambakkam police station, Chennai. Sathyapriya was a degree student at Jain College, Chennai, and was going to attend her classes when suddenly Satheesh reached the spot and the duo entered into a heated argument leading to the stalker pushing her before the moving train that was heading towards Tambaram from Egmore.

Police at St Thomas Mount police station told IANS that Satheesh who was an eighth standard drop out was the son of a retired police sub-inspector and was stalking Sathyapriya for the past couple of years. Last week, she filed a complaint against him at the local police station.

—IANS